The founder of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, has been endorsed as the presidential candidate of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change(ARC).

This was at the inauguration of ARC at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Wednesday.

The Alliance is a partnership between the Movement for Change and the National Interest Movement (NIM), led by Dr. Abu Sakara Foster.

The two parties recently concluded talks with several political entities to establish an alliance to contest the 2024 General elections.

The ARC aims to unite a variety of existing major political entities, movements, and individuals to participate in the 2024 general elections to break the duopoly of the NPP and NDC.

