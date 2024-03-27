Founder and Leader of Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has outlined his plan to tackle food inflation should he be elected as President in the December elections.

The former Trade Minister aims to address this issue by focusing on increasing food production and optimizing the food supply chain, including transportation, storage, preservation, and marketing.

He believes these measures will help reduce inflation, promoting a favorable environment for business operations.

“Invariably, the biggest component in this aspect is food so food inflation goes up then obviously general inflation goes up. Therefore inflation can be reduced through food inflation,” Alan Kyerematen said during an interaction with the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

“Promote the creation of a parallel system of food storage and distribution in the private sector to mitigate the effects of seasonal food shortages. One way to stabilize food prices is to have a buffer stock,” he added.

