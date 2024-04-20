Leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has asserted that individuals between the ages of 18 and 35, numbering more than three million, hold no partisan allegiances to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) or the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking on JoyFM’s Super Morning Show on April 19, Mr Kyerematen argued that, this age group will vote for a presidential candidate that resonates with their interests during an election, rather than being influenced by traditional or political party affiliations.

“So, I am saying that this time, it is not just NDC that is standing. It is not just NPP.

“This time, they have somebody who is standing who has put them at the center of his campaign so basically, it is a different ball game, the dynamics are different. You cannot use the context of past elections to determine what is going to happen”.

The former Minister of Trade and Industry stated that he has been a prominent figure in the NPP for years, having gained a strong following in the party since 2007.

He noted that the upcoming election is not about delegate voting, but rather a contest for votes from the entire nation base, emphasising that he already enjoys the support of 40 to 50% of the 6.5 million who voted for the party in the previous election.

“I am saying that, let us say they are committed NPP voters. I am telling you there are lots of sympathisers in there. What you see at the vote does not mean they are committed voters that it does not matter even if you put anybody there, they will vote for them. It does not work that way but I am saying that even if the interpretation – even if you go to the NPP, remember I had never had a problem with the grassroots of the party.

“In actual fact, the only reason why I am relevant in Ghanaian politics is on account of the grassroots of the NPP people. The majority of NPP party members, Alan is their man and Alan has always been their man”.

ALSO READ: