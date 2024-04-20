Leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen says he does not want to deceive himself or others as a politician, and that is why he is in the marketplace to gauge how people approve of him or otherwise.

According to him, the marketplace is a community and an ideal place to gauge public opinion and to get a sense of how people feel about him, saying he has toured a lot of marketplaces in different regions to interact with the people.

He was speaking on JoyFM’s Super Morning Show on Friday.

“I don’t want to deceive myself as a politician. I want to get a sense of how people feel about me because this is about winning the hearts of people.”

His comments followed questions about his campaign strategy, which involves visiting several markets across Ghana to interact with ordinary Ghanaians.

On the back of this, Mr Kyerematen said that he took a calculated risk by touring the marketplaces in order to get a sense of public opinion.

“I would say a courageous step to test how people feel about you. Let’s face it, it’s either you are received and hailed or you will be rejected and booed. You will see the darker side or negative side of it,” he said.

The leader of the Movement for Change explained that his decision to tour the markets was an integral part of his campaign strategy, enabling him to connect with Ghanaians, which he said has yielded positive experiences.

According to Mr. Kyerematen, his conversations with Ghanaians in the marketplaces made him understand that the people want a change.

“They feel that after so many years, after 32 years of NDC and NPP, their circumstances are probably even worse so without any prompting, that is what is in their minds. That is what is on their lips.”