A pastor who predicted that the world would end on April 25 is facing criticism and backlash on social media after his prophecy failed to come true.

The pastor, Prophet Metu of ‘No Gree for Satan’ Ministry, shared his prediction on social media platform X on March 19, warning his followers and believers to prepare for the end of the world on April 25, 2024.

Meanwhile, he claimed to have received the revelation from the Lord through a vision.

In his video, the pastor emphasized the importance of taking his prophecy seriously, stating that he had seen the date clearly and that the rapture was imminent. He urged people to prepare themselves for the end times.

Rapture is coming…. 25th of April 2024. pic.twitter.com/T7UVQUWsRO — Prophet Metu (@prophetmetu) March 19, 2024

However, as April 26 dawned without any apocalyptic events, social media users began calling out the pastor for his “fake” prophecy. Many criticized him for spreading fear and false information, questioning his credibility as a religious leader.

Despite the mounting criticism, the pastor has not responded to the backlash or addressed the failed prophecy. People from various backgrounds are slamming him for making predictions that did not come to pass.

