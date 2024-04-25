After what organizers and patrons described as a successful Kumasi edition, plans are underway to bring the Dumsor Vigil to the capital city, Accra.

Explaining the reason behind the decision to replicate the vigil that took place in Kumasi on April 17, 2024, Henry Osei Akoto, one of the leaders of the protest, said it is not enough to have only Kumasi featured.

He explained that moving the vigil around is meant to mount further pressure on the government, and to bring its attention to the debilitating effects of the power outages on businesses and livelihoods.

He added that the group will soon mobilize Ghanaians to protest against the erratic power supply, commonly known as Dumsor.

“We will mobilise Ghanaians on the streets soon if you don’t resolve dumsor; the inconveniences are just too much.

“You promised Ghanaians you were going to give us an uninterrupted power supply; see where you’ve brought us,” he said.

The Dumsor Vigil is organized by Ashanti Democrats, led by Jerry James Sukkah.

The date for the Accra version is yet to be announced.

