Robbery gang jailed over major attacks in Accra

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has confirmed the arrest, prosecution, and conviction of a five-member robbery gang responsible for two major attacks in Accra.

According to a Police statement, the incidents took place at the Jos Bakery Head Office in Dome and at ACP Junction.

The Jos Bakery robbery occurred on May 11, 2025, around 1:25 a.m., when two armed men—Isaac Agbezudor, alias “Money Man,” a 20-year-old mechanic, and Justice Akwasi Sarfo Oppong, alias “Gariba Manta” or “Demon,” a 19-year-old Okada rider—attacked staff members.

Riding an unlicensed motorbike, the suspects fired a locally made pistol to scare their victims and made away with a Tecno Pop 8 smartphone valued at GH¢1,500 and a handbag containing personal belongings.

Agbezudor was arrested on May 14 through a covert Police operation. His accomplice, Sarfo, was later picked up on May 22 at a mining site between Osino and Saaman.

Further investigations linked Sarfo to an earlier robbery that occurred on February 5, 2025, at ACP Junction, involving three other accomplices: Bright Alikor, Emmanuel Nii Odartey Lamptey, and Prince Owusu.

All five were arraigned before the Kwabenya Circuit Court, convicted, and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Police Command commended its intelligence and operations units for their swift work in arresting and securing convictions against the suspects.

Source: Adomonline