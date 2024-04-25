CAF president Patrice Motsepe has broken his silence regarding the allegations of match-fixing that have been levelled against Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) president Samuel Eto’o.

Last year, a leaked audio clip seemed to have the voice of the former Barcelona striker assuring the president of Victoria United, a Cameroonian club, that he would assist the side in gaining promotion to the nation’s top division, the Championnat du Cameroun de football.

CAF confirmed that it had received multiple requests from high-ranking Cameroonian football officials to look into the matter, and obliged with an investigation.

In a recent interview, Motsepe was asked if Eto’o is likely to be suspended, and when the public can expect a verdict to be made on the issue.

The South African executive responded to France24 by stating: “We must consider these allegations not only regarding Samuel Eto’o, but in relation to others, and the critical aspect is that from CAF’s perspective, we must investigate every complaint, every accusation, and every allegation.

“We must do so ethically in accordance with global principles, namely the presumption of innocence.

“No one, myself included as president of CAF, is above the law.

“I have a lot of respect for what he has achieved as a footballer, but no one should be above the law, myself included; this is not just about African football, but about ethics in football. The decision must be made in accordance with the laws of CAF and FIFA.”