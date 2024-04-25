Senior Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante, has commended the inaugural speech delivered by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential running-mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, stating that it demonstrates her readiness to lead the country.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show, Dr. Asah-Asante refuted claims that Professor Opoku-Agyemang does not add value to the party’s ticket.

He emphasized that her speech exemplified boldness, fearlessness, and awareness of societal problems, qualities essential for effective leadership.

The lecturer dismissed arguments suggesting that voters’ decisions are solely influenced by the running mate, emphasizing that factors such as the state of the economy, infrastructure development, and the fight against corruption also play significant roles.

Nonetheless, Dr. Asah-Asante concluded that Professor Opoku-Agyemang’s contributions to the NDC should not be underestimated, and her leadership qualities were evident in her inaugural speech.

On April 25, Professor Opoku-Agyemang was officially introduced as the running-mate of the NDC’s flagbearer and former President, John Mahama, for the 2024 December general elections.

During the event, she delivered an acceptance speech in which she addressed the current state of Ghana’s economy and her contributions to the NDC party as the vice presidential candidate.

MORE: