Songstress Itz Tiffany, hailed as one of the GOATs (Greatest of All Time) in Ghana’s music, is set to make a triumphant return to the stage at the upcoming ‘Ghana to the World 2024’ concert presented by Inside LLC on June 22, 2024.

After a hiatus from live performances, fans who have longed to see her electrifying stage presence will finally have the opportunity to witness her iconic performances once again.

Itz Tiffany’s return to the stage comes after a period of focusing on expanding her business ventures, including the successful launch of Itz Box Bar.

While she has been recording new music behind the scenes, she has remained relatively quiet on the live performance front, making her upcoming appearance at the ‘Ghana to the World 2024’ concert all the more anticipated.

With hits like “Fake London Boy” and “Agye Kum” still resonating with fans, Itz Tiffany’s return to the spotlight is sure to be met with enthusiasm and excitement.

Her unique blend of infectious energy, dynamic stage presence, and undeniable talent has earned her a dedicated fanbase both at home and abroad.

Meanwhile, the concert coincides with the tenth anniversary of Castro’s disappearance, hence Itz Tiffany’s inclusion in the lineup holds special significance.

Castro, whose mentorship and guidance played a pivotal role in shaping Itz Tiffany’s career, will be honoured and remembered throughout the event, making it fitting for Itz Tiffany to join the list of performers paying tribute to his legacy.

Inside LLC’s decision to feature Itz Tiffany as a headliner for the ‘Ghana to the World 2024’ concert underscores their commitment to celebrating Ghanaian talent and promoting the country’s rich musical heritage on the global stage.

By providing a platform for artistes like Itz Tiffany to shine, Inside LLC is helping to showcase the diversity and vibrancy of Ghanaian music to the world.

With fans eagerly anticipating Itz Tiffany’s return to the stage, the ‘Ghana to the World 2024’ concert promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with electrifying performances, heartfelt tributes, and celebration of Ghana’s music icons.

Itz Tiffany’s presence adds an extra layer of excitement to an already star-studded lineup, ensuring that the event will be one for the ages.

