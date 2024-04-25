The founder and leader of All Peoples Congress, Dr. Alhassan Ayariga, says he has three major policies to tackle Ghana’s energy crisis if elected President in the December presidential election.

According to Ayariga, those in the Northern sector would be connected to solar panels, while power would be generated from wind turbines for those in coastal areas.

“I have three major strategies to solve the power crisis in the Country which will be solar panels, wind wheels, and hydro.

“Because those in the North experience too much sun, it will be better for them to be connected to solar panels instead of them using hydro. There is something called wind wheel, it is used to generate power, that will be used for those at the Coastal Areas because they also experience a lot of wind. Other sectors of the country where there is not much sun or wind will use hydro. I am a consultant, so if those in power cannot implement these policies, they should come and see me, and I will assist them to do so.”

He made this known in an interview with Abena Abrefi Agyemang, host of Abatoo Nkmmo on Adom TV.

Mr. Ayariga noted that, if elected President, Ghana would become a production hub.

He outlined plans to invest more in agriculture and manufacturing to boost local consumption and reduce reliance on imports, thereby alleviating pressure on foreign currencies.

On his party’s readiness for the December general elections, Mr. Ayariga said “We are ready and have 60 policies to change Ghana’s economy.”

