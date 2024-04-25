The Electoral Commission (EC) has set May 7-27, 2024 for updating the voters’ register ahead of the December general elections.

This, according to the EC, is to allow those who just turned 18 to have their names captured in the voters’ register.

People who are above 18 but have yet to register for a voter’s ID card also have the opportunity to do so during this window.

Deputy Chairman, Operations at the Commission, Samuel Tettey who made this known during a May Day Forum by Organised Labour indicated that, the various political parties have been made aware of this development.

“Voting registration is often the most complex and expensive component of the electoral process, and it involves identifying which citizens are eligible to vote and producing a list of register of voters for use on polling day.

“Often a contested process and if wrong, they comprise the entire election process, so the voters’ register plays an important role in securing a very successful election” he said.

Mr Tettey added that an exhibition of the voters’ registration will be subsequently done to allow for corrections of names or other details.

