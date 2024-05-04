Medikal’s highly anticipated 02 Concert turned out to be a night of electrifying performances and memorable moments as two of Ghana’s biggest music icons, Shatta Wale and Sarkodie, graced the stage.

The concert, held in London, buzzed with excitement as fans eagerly awaited the performances of their favorite artists.

The atmosphere reached a fever pitch when Shatta Wale made his grand entrance and ignited the crowd with his energetic stage presence.

Shatta Wale mega entry at Medikal’s 02 Indigo concert live in London 🔥🔥✌️#Medikal02indigo #ShattaMusic pic.twitter.com/Z1rSEhX8an — FlexGermain Online (@flexkgermain) May 3, 2024

Shatta Wale delivered an unforgettable set while commanding the crowd who were chanting his lyrics.

Not to be outdone, Sarkodie took the stage by storm with his impeccable flow and lyrical prowess.

King @sarkodie out for Medikal at the Indigo o2… pic.twitter.com/FW9Xx3fquU — ChartsAfrica 📊 (@chartsafrica) May 3, 2024

His performance was met with thunderous applause as he effortlessly delivered hit after hit.

After their engagement, Shatta gave a special shoutout to Sarkodie and other artistes who rocked the stage, as he preached unity in the industry.