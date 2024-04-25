Gospel musician, Nana Osei popularly known as Nacee captivated the audience at the unveiling ceremony of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

The event, held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) auditorium on April 24, 2024, drew a large crowd.

Taking the stage in a striking all-black kaftan attire, Nacee urged attendees to express gratitude to God for His blessings before launching into a spirited performance of his hit song, ‘Aseda.’

The audience joined in, singing along and cheering him on.

Among the notable figures in attendance were NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, John Dumelo, and media personality Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD).

Also present were prominent NDC members such as Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Fifi Kwetey, and John Mahama, who showed their support for Prof. Naana Jane.

In her speech, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang pledged her commitment to contribute to the NDC’s success in the upcoming 2024 general elections and to serve the nation diligently if elected.

Meanwhile, as the election date draws near, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is yet to announce his running mate.

