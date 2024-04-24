The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, is confident running mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang will support the flagbearer, John Mahama to succeed.

According to him, Ghana is in a difficult place at the moment because the level of pain and hardship unbearable.

However, the former Ketu South Member of Parliament is hopeful, the John and Jane ticket will bring relief to Ghanaians when elected on December 7, 2024.

Mr Kwetey made these remarks during the officially introduction of the former Education Minister at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Wednesday.

“The country is in a state of collapse, not in the physical form, the real collapse of our country is a moral collapse we have seen nearly 8 years. The state of this beautiful country is at an all-time low. The suffering Ghanaians are looking to breathe again.

“People of Ghana cannot breathe. The level of pain, the suffering, the hardship, the lies, the dishonesty, corruption is choking Ghana to the maximum level. We believe she’s in a position to support our flagbearer to bring relief and hope to Ghanaians,” he stated

Mr Kwetey added that, Prof Opoku-Agyemang will restore the dignity of the office of the president which he believes has sunk low.

“In the last 8-years, we have seen the office she’s going to assume brought to its lowest level. The office has become an office that is simply an epitome of deception, lack of credibility, lack of trustworthiness, and corruption, taking this country to a level where governance has become a joke.

“In you, Naana Jane, we see an individual who is not just an integrity but an individual who will restore that office to a place it used to be. The office today has been degraded, we believe you will restore that office,” he said.

ALSO READ: