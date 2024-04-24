Roads Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye has said he cannot give specific timelines for the completion of the stalled PTC Interchange in Takoradi due to the lack of control over funding.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the three-tier PTC interchange at the Kwame Nkrumah Roundabout in Takoradi took place in September 2020, prior to the general elections.

However, actual construction didn’t commence until 10 months later, following several demonstrations.

Originally scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2023, the project has remained on hold for nearly a year and a half. Sino-Hydro contractors ceased work on January 15, 2023, due to the withdrawal of creditor support amid IMF negotiations.

The anticipated PTC Interchange project, intended to alleviate traffic in and around Takoradi, now sits abandoned and deteriorating, causing inconvenience to motorists and residents.

Reports indicate that ,thieves have begun pilfering some construction parts from the site.

Accompanied by the Western Regional Minister and project consultant, Mr. Asenso-Boakye visited the abandoned site.

Expressing empathy for the Sekondi-Takoradi residents affected by the project’s suspension, he mentioned the government’s plan to undertake temporary measures at the site.

However, he did not specify a timeline for these works or the resumption of the major interchange project.

He stated, “Government recognises that it is a major issue and we have been working feverishly with our creditors so that we can arrange the necessary funding. That notwithstanding, I’m aware of the concern of residents here in Sekondi-Takoradi about the inconvenience that this construction has brought to them and as a result, we are taking a decision to make sure that a part of the contract is taken out from the main contract with the Sino-Hydro contractors given to a different contractor with new funding to complete some minimal interventions on the ground here to reduce the inconvenience”.

When asked about a timeline, the Minister did not provide one, stating, “I’m the Roads Minister but I don’t provide the funds so once I get the designs and the estimates, I will engage the Finance Ministry to raise the necessary funding…the most important thing is my commitment and I don’t want this interview to be a subject of timelines. That is not healthy.”

In addition to inspecting the ongoing dualization of the Sekondi to Takoradi road, the Minister also inspected the poor condition of the Takoradi to Agona Nkwanta road, the deteriorated Kojokrom roads, and roads in the Shama District.

ALSO READ:

Renowned HIV/AIDS crusader Asunta Wagura welcomes twins at 60

Kumasi International Airport to be opened to traffic in June this year

We have tried all the regimes except the return of a former President – Kofi Amoabeng