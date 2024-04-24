Workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana in the Ashanti region say they have been forced to abandon the revenue mobilization exercise for fear of their lives.

They say they are afraid the conduct of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, who ordered the arrest of the General Manager for Ashanti East for failing to connect Kumasi Technical University, could embolden members of the public to attack the staff.

Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of ECG Ashanti West, John Mensah, tells Adomnews the action of the Regional Minister has affected the performance of the workers.

The workers are in red as they hoist red flags in protest the arrest of the Ashanti East general manager for failing to heed calls to reconnect power to Kumasi Technical University.

The workers say they have been infuriated by the conduct of the Ashanti Regional Minister, who also doubles as chairman of the Regional Security Council, REGSEC.

They have been demanding an unqualified apology from Mr. Simon Osei Mensah and also withdrawing the police case.

Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of ECG Ashanti West, John Mensah says the workers are afraid of their lives as a result of the conduct of the Ashanti Regional Minister.

“It is a form of threat,” he said.

He continued, “If the minister can caused the arrest of a General Manager of a region, then the staff are not safe.”

According to him, the posture of Mr. Simon Osei Mensah instigating the public against the Electricity is unfortunate.

“The staff who are doing the revenue mobilization for us to get money to fuel the plant and then take us out of the energy crisis and you the minister you are still pushing; you are encouraging that they shouldn’t pay their bill, I think that one is unfortunate.”

Both the Senior and Junior Staff Union of Electricity Company of Ghana on April 18, 2024 gave the Ashanti Regional Minister ultimatum to apologize and withdraw the case he lodged against Mr. Michael Wiafe, General Manager of ECG, Ashanti East.

On Monday, the National Executive Council of ECG Workers Union barred all four regional managers of the company in the Ashanti Region, who are automatic members of the Ashanti Regional Security Council, from attending meetings called by the Regional Minister.

National Vice Chairman of the Senior Staff Association, Bismark Adomah, tells Joynews that the workers have been infuriated by the Regional Minister who has been defending his action.

He has since failed to apologized after the ultimatum elapsed Tuesday.

“We only heard him on radio defending what he did. It make us uncomfortable,” he said.

“Somebody doing his genuine work and causing his arrest, and you are on radio defending it. So it make us uncomfortable.”

Meanwhile, the workers warned their next line of action could be dire if the Regional Minister fails to apologize or withdraw the case against the general manager.

Chairman of the Senior Workers Union, Ashanti East, Yussif Osmanu Abdulai say ECG will not hesitate to disconnect power to the home of the Regional Minister if he owes in unpaid bills.

“We are not deterred, Even if his house is owing, he should be prepared. We are coming on him”