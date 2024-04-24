Ghanaian Afrobeat sensation, King Promise has made history as the first Ghanaian artiste to host a sold-out show in Singapore.

Set to perform live at the Tipsy Unicorn Beach House on April 26, King Promise’s concert marks the beginning of his Asian Tour and promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans in Singapore.

Sold out Singapore 🇸🇬 ! First afrobeats artist ever to perform live in Singapore, King Promise. Let that sink in. We give thanks for the blessings. See you in a bit ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/Jsdca5POI2 — King Promise (@IamKingPromise) April 24, 2024

With hit songs like ‘Oh Yeah’, ‘Commando’, and the worldwide 2023 sensation ‘Terminator’, King Promise has solidified his position as an award-winning international superstar.

In a tweet expressing his excitement, King Promise celebrated the sold-out show in Singapore, emphasizing his groundbreaking achievement as the first Afrobeat artiste to perform live in the country.

He expressed gratitude for the blessings and eagerly anticipated the upcoming performance, inviting fans to join him for an unforgettable evening of music and celebration.

Aside his Singapore performance, he is expected to grace the stages in Bali and Jakarta.