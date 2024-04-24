Renowned anti-HIV/AIDS crusader Asunta Wagura has welcomed twin girls at the age of 60, becoming a mother of seven children.

Taking to her Facebook page to share the news, Asunta expressed her disbelief at the unexpected turn of events.

She wrote, “This year, my life’s narrative took a comedic turn worthy of an Oscar—yes, at the sprightly young age of nearly 60, I’ve become a mother to twin girls! It’s a plot twist I never saw coming, and one I can hardly believe myself!”

Having lived positively with HIV for over 34 years, Asunta considers the birth of her twins as a fulfilment, revelation, and revolution of her soul.

She shared, “I never knew exactly what I was looking for until it arrived, swaddled in pink and crying out with vigorous, life-affirming wails…Who says you can’t set sail on new adventures just as you’re nearing that ‘sixth floor’ of life? I chuckle, rocking my girls to sleep.”

Meanwhile, Asunta was diagnosed with HIV in 1988, at a time when such a diagnosis was akin to a death sentence.

To combat the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS, she founded the Kenyan Network of Women with AIDS (Kenwa).

Through Kenwa, Asunta and her team made home visits, providing necessities and care to those affected by the virus, reaching upwards of 10,000 people at one point.

Asunta’s dedication and tireless efforts in the fight against HIV/AIDS have made her a renowned figure in Kenya’s anti-HIV/AIDS movement, inspiring many with her resilience and advocacy.

