The public has been urged to avoid wearing political party colours during the series of events planned for the celebration of the Silver Jubilee of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, currently underway at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The Otumfuo’s Silver Jubilee Planning Committee, chaired by Juabenhene, Daasebre Otuo Siriboe II, emphasized that the celebration should not be used as a platform for political agendas, especially in an election year.

Nsuase Poku Agyeman II, Otumfuo’s Akyeamehene, spoke on behalf of the committee at a press conference held at the office of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs at Manhyia in Kumasi.

“Asantehene has always stood for everyone. He is the father for all, and all visitors who will be coming must observe that no matter where you are coming from, we are all here to promote no individual or party but to celebrate the Overlord of the Golden Stool,” he emphasized.

He noted that while the celebration kicked off with various events, including the launch of a book on Otumfuo Sir Agyeman Prempeh II and a grand food fair (Feast Ghana), some attendees have been seen wearing party paraphernalia. The committee aims to discourage such behaviour at upcoming events.

The ‘Ahohor Durbar,’ scheduled for April 24, where people from around the world will pay homage to the Asantehene, coincides with Awukudae.

Other events include the ‘Fireworks Night’ on Thursday, followed by a Musical Concert, and a grand non-denominational Church service at Dwabrem on Friday, marking the exact date the Asantehene ascended the throne 25 years ago.

