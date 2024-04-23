Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo has said the Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh is the only person who can authorise that publication of a load-shedding timetable.

This, according to him, will be determined by the volume of power being generated and what the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) can distribute.

Mr Osafo-Maafo disclosed this on the sidelines of a forum on open government partnerships and construction sector transparency in Accra.

“To publish the rationing of the power, nobody can do it except the Minister of Energy because he is seeing the generation and they [ECG] are looking at the utilisation.

“So, they can look at it and say that in this particular area, this is how it should be done, but it is something which can be done, because it is what you have and what you have to use and the spread,” he told Accra-based TV3.

Pressure has been mounting on ECG to issue a load-shedding timetable to help Ghanaians plan their lives in the wake of the frequent power outages.

However, both the Energy Minister and ECG Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Mahama have dismissed the calls.

To the Minister, the demand is equivalent to wishing evil for the country.

