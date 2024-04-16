The Public Utility Workers’ Union (PUWU) has stated that, the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) determines load shedding in the country.

In this regard, the Electricity Company of Ghana(ECG) cannot be blamed for the delay in issuing a timetable amidst the erratic power supply known in the local parlance as ‘dumsor’.

The General Secretary of PUWU, Michael Nyantakyi disclosed this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem after he was asked why the ECG has refused to yield to the calls by Ghanaians and the directive from the Parliamentary Select Committee on Mines and Energy to release a dumsor time table.

But Mr Nyantakyi emphasised that, GRIDCo has data on the quantum of power to distribute at any given time.

“ECG on its own cannot issue the timetable. They need information from GRIDCo to plan and until that happens, ECG cannot just issue the time table.

“If GRIDCO decides to take power from any of the bulk supply stations, there is nothing ECG can do if there is no communication,” he explained.

Mr Nyantakyi said PUWU is therefore surprised by the directive of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to ECG and threat to sanction.

“Strong cooperation is required to create and issue a meaningful timetable. That is why we expressed disappointment in the PURC for the way they are going about things because they know the situation,” he added.

