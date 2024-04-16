The Ghanaian music community is in mourning following the untimely passing of Starr FM’s beloved DJ, Isaac Kwaku Anim-Appiah, popularly known as DJ Isaac Cool.

Artists such as King Promise, Sister Derby, Captain Planet and Kojo Cue have expressed their heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.

In series of tweets, they reflected on DJ Isaac Cool’s unwavering support for their musical endeavors.

They fondly remembered him as a kind-hearted individual whose generosity and friendship left an indelible mark on their lives.

Meanwhile, a one-week observation and vigil have been scheduled for Friday, April 19th, at his residence, Vintage Classic Hairlab.

The solemn occasion will provide an opportunity for friends, colleagues, and fans to pay their respects and honor the memory of DJ Isaac Cool.

Isaac’s passing comes after a valiant month-long battle for recovery following an accident in February of this year.

Despite emerging from a coma in early March and showing signs of improvement, he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to all who supported and stood by them during Isaac’s hospitalization, expressing appreciation for the outpouring of love, prayers, visits, and donations.

They request continued prayers during this difficult time and assure that funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

