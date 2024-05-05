Rapper, Medikal has explained why he performed with his ex-girlfriend Sister Derby at his show at the O2 Indigo in London on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Patrons of the sold-out concert were surprised to see Sister Derby on the same stage as Medikal.

This sparked conversations online with some believing it’s a move to spite his ex-wife Fella Makafui.

But speaking in an interview on UTV, Medikal indicated that it wasn’t a move to spite his ex-wife.

He explained that he had a song with Sister Derby, so he invited her to perform with her to give patrons a feel of what they see on television and the internet.

“She is someone I have a song with. I wanted the people to have a feel of what they watch on my Snapchat and music videos. Someone may have listened to too risky, so we had to perform so that they will have a feel. I wasn’t trying to prove any point. I just wanted my fans to enjoy themselves,” he said.

Medikal, born Samuel Frimpong Adu joined Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Amakye Dede and Kuami Eugene & KiDi as Ghanaian artistes to organise their respective shows at the O2 Indigo.