The Paramount Chief of Gwollu and a former Member of the Council of State, Kuoro Kuri Buktie Limann IV has died.

Kuoro Abdul Rahman Kasim Baata, the Vice President of the Gwollu Traditional Council, disclosed his death to the GNA in Gwollu on Saturday.

“I wish to announce with deep sorrow the demise of the Paramount Chief of Gwollu, Kuoro Kuri Buktie Liman IV, whose sad incident took place on May 02, 2024, at about 1700 pm, and he has since been buried according to custom,” he said.

He said funeral arrangements would be announced later.

He said, “Usually, when a chief dies, you often see a lot of people from the family struggling to come around and seek leadership,” and advised the public to note that it could disturb the unity of the family in this period of grief.

Kuoro Buktie Limann was enskined in 1998 after the death of his brother Dr Hilla Limann and occupied the seat until his demise in 2024.