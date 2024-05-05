Talented rapper, Medikal has once again put Ghana’s name on the global map as he gets a special shoutout from media giant, BBC.

The artiste, born Samuel Adu Frimpong, was named by BBC as one of the leading lights in the African rap industry.

This accolade he earned after he wowed his fans, particularly Ghanaians, at his sold-out Planning and Plotting Concert at 02 Indigo, in the hearts of London.

Not only did he deliver one of the most electrifying and memorable performances in the history of his career, he also gave the opportunity to other musicians to showcase their talentS.

The big names in Ghana’s music industry were all present to dominate. The likes of Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Bisa Kdei, Efya and Jay Bahd graced the stage.

Medikal sure knows how to pull a stunner, as he got the crowd cheering in utter disbelief as his ex-lover and former business partner, Sister Derby, joined him on stage.

The concert has been on the lips of Ghanaians and has dominated trends and charts before the concert on Friday, May 3, 2024.

