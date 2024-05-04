Shatta Wale recently had a delightful encounter with Ghanaian football sensation Kudus in London, and the moment was captured in a heartwarming video.

The meeting took place backstage at the O2 Arena Indigo following Medikal’s “Planning and Plotting” concert.

Kudus, who was in attendance to show support for Medikal’s performance, found himself in the same space as Shatta Wale, who was one of the billed performers for the event.

After Shatta Wale’s electrifying performance, he had the chance to meet Kudus, and the two shared a warm exchange of pleasantries.

Kudus, clearly excited to be in the presence of the Dancehall King, took the opportunity to gift Shatta Wale a customized West Ham United jersey.

The video of their interaction quickly garnered attention on social media, with fans of both Shatta Wale and Kudus expressing excitement over the unexpected meeting between the two Ghanaian talents.