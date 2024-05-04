Musician Patapaa has surprised fans with the release of a new gospel song titled ‘John 10:30.’.

The song, which carries a spiritual message, marks a departure from Patapaa’s previous tracks known for their catchy beats and energetic dance moves.

He featured another upcoming artiste, Bigbrain who delivered the second verse.

This move has garnered both praise and criticism from fans and music analysts.

While some celebrities, including Sonnie Badu and Reggie Rockstone, have praised Patapaa for his venture into gospel music, others remain skeptical about the direction of his music career.

John 10:30 follows the release of his banger ‘Bible’.

Watch snippet below: