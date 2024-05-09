Radio personality and musicians, Blakk Rasta, has offered his perspective on why he believes his colleague Patapaa’s career is struggling.

According to him, there is a prevalent discrimination against certain types of music in Ghana, which has negatively impacted artistes like Patapaa.

He expressed disappointment at the dismissive attitudes of some Ghanaians and criticism leveled against artistes like himself and Patapaa, for doing “funny” songs.

He explained that, their type of music does not conform to the usual Ghanaian genres because they are more focused on the art facet of music, not just lyrics.

“Most Ghanaians are ignoramus. If you don’t understand someone’s song, that’s fine but don’t trample over their talent. Music is art and we all choose to express ourselves differently. Those criticizing don’t understand what art is. Music is a poem, people need to get educated,” he defended.

Until Ghanaians change their notion of music, he opined that Patapaa will find it difficult rise to the top.

He admonished Ghanaians to be objective and give the tongues singer a chance as he might bring the global appeal to the doorstep of the country.

“When they are talking about funny music and talentless artistes, everyone mentions his [Patapaa] name. No matter how he tries to come out it will be difficult because he has been branded as a man who is not talented. When they are talking about least talented people in the world, Ghana starts by mentioning Patapaa”.

The unfair treatment, Blakk Rasta said, is the reason he has taken it upon himself to attack anyone who drops negative comments about his craft.

Watch video below: