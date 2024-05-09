A man who was conscious about his looks tragically d!ed after plastic surgery, with CCTV revealing the horrifying truth.

Kwon Dae-hee, a 24-year-old university student from South Korea, paid 6.5 million Won (about £3,800) for a surgical procedure to reshape his chin and make him look like a K-pop star.

Sadly, he died during surgery.

After declaring Kwon brain-dead, hospital officials telephoned his brother, Kwon Tae-hoon, and said that he was “in hospital, but his condition was ’not that serious’.”

When Kwon’s family arrived and found him dead, his mother, Lee Na Geum, requested the CCTV footage of the theatre where her son’s surgery was performed and the plastic surgeon handed it over.

The footage showed nurses mopping blood from the floor 13 times during the three-hour operation.

Stephanie Soo, from the Rotten Mango podcast, explained that “an average 24-year-old 150lb male has about one-and-a-half gallons of blood in his body, and he had lost two-thirds of that.”

Kwon’s mother took the CCTV footage home and watched it several times.

Stephanie said. “She just knew that something in that footage was going to be important. She snatched it right up, went home and watched it 500 times. She sat there writing down every millisecond and logging down what happened: time-stamping everything.”

The footage showed that the top plastic surgeon that Kwon had trusted to remodel his face left the operating theatre, roughly 60 minutes into the procedure. A second doctor, a recently-graduated general doctor who did not have a plastic surgery licence, was left to finish the operation.

“Ghost doctors” are commonly employed in plastic surgery.

“When the patient is knocked out on the operating table they’ll start the procedure, slip away, and a ghost doctor will come in and do most of the work,” Stephanie explained.