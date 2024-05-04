Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has announced the successful revitalization of the once-devastated town of Appiatse.

Through collaborative efforts with local committees and key stakeholders, Appiatse has undergone significant development and is thriving.

Mr Jinapor emphasized the town’s remarkable progress in an interview on JoyFM’s Super Morning Show on May 3.

He highlighted the tragic event of 2022, which brought widespread devastation and international attention to Appiatse. However, through proactive measures and decisive action, the town has emerged stronger than ever before.

“As you know, we lost about 16 lives and so the president sent the vice president to Appiatse. I went with him to assess the situation.”

Mr Jinapor stated that the situation in the town was very tense so when it happened, he needed to check the people’s health and also how to resettle the victims of the explosion that happened in the town.

“But initially what they did for the resettling of the victims was to liaise with the Catholic Church, they gave us a hall to house them temporarily.”

Mr Jinapor said he mobilized resources to provide relief to the victims and support their resettlement. Temporary housing arrangements were made in collaboration with local organizations, while efforts were made to secure more permanent solutions through partnerships with private entities like Future Global Resources.

“And then we rented tents with NADMO and of course, if you know the climate of that place, it rains heavily, even yesterday it rained, so once the rain was settling in we needed to get them some permanent temporary accommodation and then we have to liaise with (FGR) Future Global Resources which is a large scale mining company in that area.

“They had some uncompleted buildings which re refurbished and then housed the victims there.” He added. “Of course lot of questions arise, where did you get the money from, what technology you use, what model you use, how do you go about it.”

He mentioned his intention to establish an implementation committee and formed one with representatives from various groups including LUSPA, AESL, the Architect Association of Ghana, and Member of Parliament Benito Owusu Bio, who also happens to be a surveyor.

He emphasized that after implementing the committee the problem now was how to get money to start the whole plan and building of the community.

The Lands Minister underscored the importance of transparent and accountable financial management throughout the reconstruction process.

With the assistance of respected senior stateswoman Dr Joyce Aryee, stringent oversight measures were implemented, including the engagement of KPMG as financial consultants to develop a comprehensive expenditure model.

He added that the government or the ministry had nothing to do with the expenditure, stating that “we were not to be the spending office, and we were not to get involved whatsoever in any penny that would be spent on the reconstruction of this building.

“And here we are we have built 124 housing units ranging from 1 bedroom to 7 bedrooms first class, roads are first class, sanitary facilities, first class, and water harvesting system is been done in a manner that is sustainable because the place is a heavy rain enclave,” he added.