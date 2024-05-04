Veteran Nigerian actress, Shan George, has been left devastated after discovering that all the funds totaling N3.6 million in her bank account were mysteriously wiped out by a fraudster.

Taking to her Instagram page, the distressed actress shared screenshots as evidence of the fraudulent activity, seeking assistance from her followers and notable media personalities.

She revealed the details of the fraudster who emptied her account with two transactions, despite not authorizing any or having any engagement with the fraudster.

According to her, all means to reverse the transactions have proven futile, as she called on the bank to step in.

“I need help cos I’m dyung. This person has just cleared my account. Pls my people, everyone pls help. Pls Zenith Bank, Reverse it. I can’t access my app. I’m dead,” she wrote in her initial post.

In another post, she revealed she does not even have a kobo left to feed herself and her children as her entire savings is what has been wiped out.

“Nigerians please help me. Someone called Cecilia just cleared all the N3.6 million in my Zenith Bank account into her Opay. I’m now koboless. I have nothing to eat with my children.”

The actress’s cries for help have sparked concern among Nigerians, with many expressing solidarity and offering support during this challenging time.