Relatives, constituents grief as remains of late John Kumah arrives [Photos]

The air was heavy with grief as relatives, sympathizers, and constituents came together to witness the solemn arrival of the body of the late Ejisu Member of Parliament, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah.

The late MP passed away at the age of 45 after a short illness on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

His remains were conveyed to Ejisu and later to his Donaso residence for burial and final funeral rites, scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Dr. Kumah is survived by his wife, Apostle Mrs. Lillian Kumah, and six children.

He was a respected figure in Ghana’s political and business landscape, serving as the inaugural Chief Executive Officer for the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), where he played a crucial role in positioning NEIP as a key player in Ghana’s entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Dr. Kumah was also a founding member and Managing Partner of Aduaprokye Chambers, a law firm, and established Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction company.

Additionally, he held several academic accomplishments, including a Doctorate in Business Innovation from the Swiss Business School in Switzerland and a Master in Applied Business Research.

