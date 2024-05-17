The funeral will take place at Onwe, a suburb of Ejisu in the Ashanti region, where his one-week observation was also held.

Following a brief illness, the 45-year-old lawmaker passed away on March 7, leaving behind a wife and six children.

He will be laid in state at Onwie Roman Catholic School Park from 5:am and be interred at the Aduapakye Royal Cemetery.

A Thanksgiving service will be held in his honour on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Onwie Roman Catholic School Park.

Following his untimely demise, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Boateng emerged as his successor in a by-election held on April 30.

Revered as a beacon of hope by both the young and old in his constituency, his passing has deeply saddened many.

Below is the obituary