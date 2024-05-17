Former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo, says that when efforts are made to combat corruption, its promoters will retaliate using any means necessary.

His comment follows a petition forwarded by President Akufo-Addo to the Chief Justice seeking to remove Mr. Kissi Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor.

The petition, dated April 30, 2024, was sent to the President by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu and conveyed to Justice Gertrude Torkornoo on May 6, 2024.

Mr. Amidu alleges procurement breaches in the purchase of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and abuses involving judges and the administration of justice.

Other allegations include violations of citizens’ rights through arrests and detentions, violations of the right to information, and improper appointments of personnel to the office.

Speaking to the JoyNews AM show on May 17, Mr. Domelevo said “I have stated time and again that if you fight corruption, corruption will fight you back using any means available, so it is not a surprise to me at all.”

He is rather surprised at where it is coming from, Martin Amidu, whom Mr. Kissi Agyebeng succeeded as the OSP.

Responding to why he would describe Mr. Amidu’s action as corruption fighting corruption, Mr. Domelevo shot back and maintained it is not at all surprising.

“You have no idea how corruption fights. Corruption is not going to be fought using corrupt methods. It is going to pretend and use what looks like very genuine reasons, and I always say that there is a story behind a story, so the story behind the story is difficult for all of us to know, but what I am just trying to say is that to me, if you are in the public domain fighting people, others may also look for an opportunity to fight you back.

“Where it’s coming from is what surprises me. You know Martin is my very good friend, but we have different values. And I would not participate in any form or shape in the removal of my successor from office. In fact, in his case, even I can say that he resigned. I don’t think Kissi Agyebeng played role in it. I suspect the one who succeeded me had a role to play but I will not play any role as such,” he said.

According to Mr. Domelevo, apart from the case being odd because of who the petitioner is, it may also lend credence to suspicions, as earlier suggested by some commentators on the matter, that the move was motivated by perceptions that current Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng is outshining his predecessor.

“You know at times, somethings you can do, but you leave it to other people to do it because, like Senanu is alluding to, it looks like because he is outshining him, so he wants to remove him out of office, which to me I will not allow such a situation to arise before people will impute those intentions into my actions,” he noted.

On the allegation of procurement breaches levelled against the OSP, and whether it serves any hint of the fate of the impeachment petition, Mr. Domelevo said the prosecuting authorities apply the procurement laws only when it serves their interest, pointing to serious allegations against the presidency and the Electoral Commission that have been overlooked.

“The pattern is that they use the procurement offences only when it suits them. Didn’t we hear about procurement offences by the EC, the current EC, and several others, even the presidency itself and how do they treat them? They are treated with kid gloves. It’s only when you are on the other side, you are not liked then they activate the procurement offence against you. I know that nobody is above the aw and everybody is supposed to go according to the law but then the selectiveness, the selectivity in using this procurement law is becoming one too many. Several huge procurement offences are known to all of us and are not being addressed but they pick on individuals who they think they should pick on and they talk about procurement offences. I’m not saying that that justifies the procurement offence if there is any…”

