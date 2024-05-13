The Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) Maame Yaa Addo-Danquah, has been elected Chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa.

This was at the 14th Commonwealth Regional Conference for Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa held in Accra last week.

Addressing the delegates, Maame Tiwaa stressed that, the challenges the fight against corruption has been confronted with over the years.

“It is an undeniable fact that corruption remains one of the most significant impediments to the development and progress of our nations. It undermines the rule of law, erodes public trust in institutions, and perpetuates inequalities and injustice.

“As leaders in the fight against corruption, we have a solemn duty to confront this menace head-on, with unwavering resolve and steadfast commitment,” she said.

Expressing appreciation for the honour bestowed on her, she urged collaboration to fight against the menace.

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all member agencies for entrusting to me this responsibility. Be assured, that I do not take this trust lightly and for granted. I pledge to serve with integrity, impartiality, and diligence, always mindful of the immense responsibility that comes with this role.

“Together, we must redouble our efforts to strengthen anti-corruption frameworks, enhance cooperation and collaboration among agencies, and foster a culture of accountability at all levels of society. We must leverage technology and innovation to bolster our investigative capacities and ensure that those who engage in corrupt practices are swiftly brought to justice,” she added.

The EOCO boss takes over from the Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission of Seychelles, May de Silva.

