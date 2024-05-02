Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu is calling for the resignation of the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah over the case of former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

According to him, the EOCO boss has not done a good job in handling the case since the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, handed it over.

“These monies were returned to Madam Cecilia Dapaah. Maame Tiwaa and his able lieutenant Abu Issah were supposed to be there to collect these monies. Madam Tiwaa must resign, we must not play with this,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

This comes after the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice advised EOCO against pursuing money laundering investigations into the activities of Madam Dapaah.

The Attorney General’s office revealed that the request from the Special Prosecutor’s office for EOCO lacked sufficient grounds.

The Special Prosecutor’s office made the request after the discovery of over 1 million dollars and other suspicious items in the former minister’s residence.

Reacting to the development, Mr Kpebu said it appears the EOCO boss and the Police is sleeping on their job.

“So far, this letter shows that EOCO and possibly, the Police have been sleeping on the job. I can’t believe COP Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah sat down for the money to be returned to Cecilia Dpaaah without her taking over,” he added.

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng at a news conference said the investigation has identified strong indications of suspected money laundering and structuring.

However, prosecuting matters related to the investigation is beyond its mandate, as that falls solely within the jurisdiction of EOCO.

EOCO confirmed on January 31 that, it has received the docket on the case involving the embattled former Sanitation Minister and is under review.

