Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu has questioned the Executive Director of the Economic Organised and Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah’s delay on Cecilia Dapaah’s case.

Mr Kpebu says he cannot comprehend why it is taking the office forever to publicize its findings.

In this regard, he has given the EOCO boss a one-week ultimatum to publicize the findings or he will trigger a Right to Information (RTI) request.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on January 25 referred the case to EOCO an after extensive seven-month investigation alongside a parallel inquiry conducted by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng at a news conference said the investigation has identified strong indications of suspected money laundering and structuring.

However, prosecuting matters related to the investigation is beyond its mandate, as that falls solely within the jurisdiction of EOCO.

EOCO confirmed on January 31 that, it has received the docket on the case involving the embattled former Sanitation Minister and is under review.

But Martin Kpebu speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem on Wednesday expressed doubt that, Maame Tiwaa can even do a thorough work.

“The corruption investigation was taken away from EOCO when the OSP law was made. So how can Maame Tiwaa do an investigation into bribery and corruption? It’s embarrassing so she should retract from the case. She didn’t do any substantive investigations about the Takoradi girls and others. We are losing confidence in her in this Cecilia Dapaahs case. She should tell us her findings,” he said.

“She should publish what has been done so far if not by next week I will serve her with the RTI because we need to know what is going on,” he added.

