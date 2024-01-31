The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has confirmed receipt of the docket on the case involving embattled former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

The Executive Director, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (COP) who announced this said the docket is under review.

In an interview with journalists, she said the outfit would not hesitate to keep the public informed.

“I have that and we are now reviewing it, at the appropriate time, we will speak about it. I am not well briefed about the docket, so I don’t want to make any comment on it until we review it. The most important thing is that he has handed over, I don’t have any more thing to add,” she said.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on January 25 referred the case to EOCO an after extensive seven-month investigation alongside a parallel inquiry conducted by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The Special Proecutor, Kissi Agyebeng at a news conference said the investigation has identified strong indications of suspected money laundering and structuring.

However, prosecuting matters related to the investigation is beyond its mandate, as that falls solely within the jurisdiction of EOCO.

Meanwhile, private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu has urged EOCO to collaborate with the police in its investigation.

Mr Kpebu is also of the view that it is not every money laundering case that EOCO can investigate, citing a Supreme Court ruling.

In this regard, the lawyer has said he believes it will be easy for the police to take over the case if it turns out it is not within EOCO’s mandate.

ALSO READ: