Workers of the Future Global Resources Bogoso-Prestea Mines (FGR) have taken to the streets to protest what they describe as mismanagement of the mine.

The alleged mismanagement according to them has affected productivity and the payment systems of workers.

Clad in mainly in red attire, the angry workers wielded placards some of whose inscriptions read; President Akufo-Addo call Abu Jinapor to order, we need a credible investor, Daniel Owiredu go on retirement; we are tired of you, dissolve the board, shame on you Mr Jinapor among others.

The General Secretary of the senior staff union, Samuel Kumi Manu told journalists investment has been stagnant since FGR took over the company in 2020.

With immediate effect, the workers have called on the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, to request evidence of financial capability from FGR to ascertain its ability to manage the mine.

“We want the sector minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, to take action because we know on record that the minister has, on two occasions, issued ultimatums to FGR to show proof of financial capability. However, on both occasions, FGR has failed to comply.

“This implies that FGR does not have the means to operate the mine. Therefore, we expect the minister to intervene and transfer it to a credible investor who can inject financial capacity into the operation, as what we lack now is finances,” he said.

