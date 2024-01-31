A gahstly motorbike accident has claimed the life of a 37-year-old teacher at Assin Abodweseso D/A Primary School in the Central region.

The incident occurred at about 7 pm on Monday, January 29, 2024, with the deceased identified as Isaac Arthur.

The accident also left two others critically injured.

Accra-based Metro TV reports Mr Arthur and a pillion rider were heading towards Assin Adadientam, when it crashed head-on with another motor rider traveling in the opposite direction.

The pillion and the other rider sustained severe head, jaw, and leg injuries.

Mr Arthur was pronounced dead upon arrival at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu where the other two were also rushed for treatment.

The teacher left behind a wife and four children.

ALSO READ: