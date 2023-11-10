A policeman and a Senior High School (SH) student have been killed in a tragic motor accident at Niifio, a community near Suhum in the Eastern region along the Kumasi-Accra highway.

The incident occurred at about 7:00 am on Thursday November 9, 2023.

The motorcycle was being ridden by Solomon Okyere, 28, with two pillion riders.

The deceased have been identified as 38-year-old Corporal Richmond Atta Essandoh stationed at the Suhum District Police and John Teye aged 20, a student of Suhum Presby Secondary Technical School.

The driver has been identified as 32-year-old Abdul Fatau who was accompanied by his 20-year-old driver’s mate, Abdallah Yakubu.

He was driving a DAF XF Articulated Tanker Truck with registration number GN 932-20 from Kumasi to Tema.

The truck hit the rear portion of an unregistered Haojue motorcycle.

The driver sustained life-threatening injuries due to the impact of the collision.

Emergency services promptly rushed them to Suhum Government Hospital for treatment.

Unfortunately, upon arrival, the two pillion riders were pronounced dead.

The dead bodies have been deposited at the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Both the accident vehicle and the motorcycle have also been impounded for testing as part of the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, driver of the Articular truck, Abdul Fatau, is currently in police custody to assist with investigations.

