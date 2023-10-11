The police have arrested two people who attempted to commit robbery and opened fire on police officers at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The suspects have been identified as Alhaji Wahab Suleiman and Ibrahim Abubakari, together with one other accomplice currently on the run.

They opened fire on officers who were on an operation to quell a planned robbery attack on a mobile money vendor at Ejura on Monday.

Two of the officers sustained gunshot wounds in the process and were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

However, one of the officers, № 42250 General Sergeant Ahmed Kamal, unfortunately passed on.

The two robbery suspects, who also sustained gunshot wounds from the exchange of gunfire with the police, are receiving medical attention under police protection while efforts are underway to get their accomplice arrested to face justice.

Exhibits retrieved at the scene include two SB shotguns, one pump-action gun, six live BB cartridges, and one used BB cartridge.

The police, in a statement, said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased officer. You paid the ultimate price in the service of your nation, rest well with your maker. May Allah grant you Jannah.”

Below is the statement: