Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu has urged the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to partner with the police in probing the case involving former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on Thursday washed its hands off the case, referring it to EOCO.

The OSP clarified that prosecuting matters related to the investigation is beyond its mandate, as that falls solely within the jurisdiction of EOCO.

But Mr Kpebu is also of the view that it is not every money laundering case that the EOCO can investigate, citing a Supreme Court ruling.

“Recently, the Supreme Court has been very clear about this jurisdiction of money laundering. EOCO doesn’t have 100% mandate in all money laundering cases. It is limited to cases in which the money is government money,” he said in an interview on Accra-based TV3.

In this regard, the lawyer has said he believes it will be easy for the police to take over the case if it turns out it is not within EOCO’s mandate.

Mr Kpebu added that “In future, it means that OSP has to bring in the other agencies. So that at every stage they know what is going on and if they take over the case, they don’t have to re-event the wheel.”

