Former President, John Dramani Mahama has outlined plans for the next government of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He has disclosed a decentralization strategy for food provision in schools.

Speaking during his ‘Building The Ghana We Want Tour’ in North East Region, he stressed a shift in responsibility where headmasters would oversee food procurement instead of relying solely on the National Buffer Stock.

Under this proposed system, headmasters would directly engage with local farmers to source various food items such as groundnuts, beans, and vegetables, ensuring a more nutritious diet for students.

Mr. Mahama stressed that, feeding grants should be redirected to secondary schools to empower headmasters to make informed decisions about purchasing quality food for students.

This approach, he argued, would enhance the Free Senior High School (SHS) program and improve overall food quality and access for students.

“They are not going to sit and wait for National Buffer Stock to bring the food,” he said.

“If we decentralise the procurement of food, the headmasters will be able to procure the food from the farmers in the area and they will be able to buy groundnuts, they will be able to buy beans, they will be able to buy vegetables so that the children can get a nutritious diet and, so, the feeding grants should not go to Buffer Stock,” he explained.

The flagbearer of the NDC said the feeding grants “should be paid directly to the secondary schools so that the headmasters can use the money and buy nutritious food for the children.

“And, so, we are going to make Free SHS better.”

