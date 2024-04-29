A middle-aged man, Amenyo, has allegedly murdered his stepdaughter at Nsuobiri in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra region.

The deceased has been identified as Dorcas Dzivor, a Junior High School (JHS) two pupil.

The Assemblyman for Nsuobri Electoral Area, Martin McCarthy, who confirmed the unfortunate incident to Adomonline.com said it occurred on Monday morning.

He narrated that, Dorcas was in the company of some friends to fetch water when the suspect trailed her.

Midway through the journey, Mr Amenyo reportedly asked Dorcas to escort him to an unknown location after sending the others on another errand.

However, they returned and neither Dorcas nor her stepfather was nowhere to be found.

A search party according to Mr McCarthy was immediately dispatched to look for the teenage girl and after several hours, her lifeless body was discovered in a cassava farm.

The Assemblyman disclosed that, Dorcas’ hand and legs were tied up with socks stuffed in her mouth while she lay in the bush in a supine position.

The suspect has since been arrested and in custody at the Kwaku Pamfo Police station pending investigations.

The body of the deceased has also been deposited at the Police Hospital pending autopsy.

ALSO READ: