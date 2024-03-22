Two suspects are in police custody for allegedly raping the dead body of a 36-year-old woman, after she was murdered in her home at Sene Bokankye in the Ashanti region.

The suspects, identified as Kelvin Gyamfi and Samuel Addai, allegedly carried out the dastardly act after invading the home of the deceased on a stealing expedition.

The deceased was asleep when the duo sneaked into her room in an uncompleted building and smashed her head twice with a cement block.

After realizing she was dead, they took turns to rape her and bolted with her mobile phone and cash of GHC 42.00.

Facts of the case

This incident is said to have occurred on February 8, 2024, when neighbours of the deceased found her naked in a pool of blood in her room, when her son who had returned from school raised the alarm.

A careful examination on her body by the Police revealed deep cuts on her left ear with the skull around the forehead crashed and blood oozing from the ear and nostrils.

Semen was also found around her sex organ.

The body of the deceased was deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

The autopsy report indicated severe head injury, blunt force trauma and unnatural sex.

The suspects confirmed to the police, they had gone to the abode of the deceased to smoke Indian hemp after which they went to her room to steal from her.

Police investigations traced the stolen phone and SIM card to the two leading to their arrest.

On March 17, 2024, Samuel Addai was arrested at Atwima Bokankye but his accomplice managed to escape and was later arrested from his hide-out at Medie-Accra two days after.

The two appeared before the Akropong District Magistrate court where they were charged provisionally with conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

Prosecutor, Detective Chief Inspector Francis Opoku told the court investigations are still ongoing as a DNA test is to be conducted on the accused persons with the swaps obtained from the deceased’s sexual organ.