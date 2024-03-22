Nigerian musician, Davido and event organisers Brownhill Event have agreed to settle their breach of contract case out of court.

The event organisers headed by former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, sued the ‘Unavailable’ hitmaker after he failed to show up at the annual Warri Again concert despite receiving payment and signing needed contracts.

A report by Guardian Nigeria indicates that Davido, as part of the consent judgment will pay the Brownhill Event CEO N30,000,000 (equivalent to $21,262) as a contribution to the claimant’s legal suit.

In addition, the musician will perform at the 2024 Warri Again concert slated for October 4 in Warri, Delta State. The parties agreed that the $94,500 paid to Davido for the last concert would serve as consideration for his performance at the event.

Among other things, “the claimant shall provide a private jet to convey the defendants, as well as provide accommodation and other logistics for the defendants performance at the Warri Again concert slated to be held on 04 October 2024,” the settlement reads.

“These terms of settlement shall be binding on the parties to this suit, their agents, privies, successors in title, or any person or entity howsoever described acting at the behest or authority of any of the parties to this suit, upon adoption of same,” it adds.

Background

In November 2023 Brownhill Event and its CEO Amaju Pinnick sued Davido for breach of contract and defamation.

The group said the musician had disappointed them in the 2014 and 2019 editions of the “Warri Again” when he failed to show up to perform after he had been paid for the events. He was compelled to do a refund of payments he collected for both events.

Mr Pinnick said his company only engaged the services of Davido after the singer approached him about his interest in participating in the 19th edition.

An investigation by Premium Times revealed how Davido’s company signed a performance agreement with BrownHill Event Inc, owned by Mr Pinnick, on March 30, 2023, committing the musician to performing in Warri on October 6.

The contract was signed by the musician’s agent, Soso Soberekon, indicating the singer would perform for at least “55 or 60 minutes at the event.” Victor Wokocha endorsed the agreement for Brownhill, while a certain Cecil Bekederemo signed as a witness.

However, the 30-year-old musician was absent from the Warri event because he fixed another show in Australia (Melbourne) on the same day, October 6.

After failing to attend the Warri show, Mr Pinnick addressed and apologised to the event attendees in Warri, explaining to them that all contractual obligations and payments to secure the attendance of the artist were met but he still failed to show up.

But, Mr Pinnick said that Davido in addressing the issue made incendiary posts against him on social media in October including calling him out for his work at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) while he was president. As such, he filed a two billion naira breach of contract and a defamation suit against Davido.

Meanwhile, Davido is also required to inform his followers on all social media platforms about the amicable resolution with a specified text that reads; “All issues regarding Warri Again 2023 Concert have been settled between Mr. Amaju Pinnick and myself, and I am happy to announce that I shall be performing live at the Warri Again 2024 Concert on 4th October 2024 in Warri, Delta State.”

