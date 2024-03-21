The Vatican has announced the appointment of Rev. Msgr. John Opoku-Agyemang as the new Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Konongo-Mampong.

The decision was made by Pope Francis and marks a significant transition for the diocese.

Rev. Msgr. John Opoku-Agyemang, born on August 15, 1957, brings with him a wealth of experience and qualifications.

He was ordained on January 22, 1984, and has served in various pastoral and academic roles throughout his career.

His educational background includes a Doctorate in Pastoral Theology from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, USA, among other theological and philosophical studies both in Ghana and abroad.

Rev. Msgr. Opoku-Agyemang’s pastoral experience spans several decades, including roles as Rector and formator at St. Gregory the Great Provincial Major Seminary in Kumasi, Catholic Chaplain at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and Parish Priest at various locations within Ghana.

He has also been actively involved in teaching and research, presenting papers on topics such as liturgical adaptations, religious tolerance, collaborative ministry, and the role of priests in contemporary society.

His commitment to education and evangelization is evident through his extensive involvement in academic institutions and pastoral initiatives.

Furthermore, Rev. Msgr. Opoku-Agyemang has held numerous leadership positions within the Catholic Church, serving as Supreme Chaplain of the Noble Order of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall, Chairman of various committees, and member of regional and national councils.

His appointment comes at a crucial time for the Konongo-Mampong Diocese, and he is expected to bring a blend of academic rigour, pastoral sensitivity, and administrative acumen to his new role.

Until his canonical installation, Bishop Emeritus Most Rev. Joseph Osei-Bonsu will serve as the Apostolic Administrator of the diocese.

The official announcement was made by Most Rev. Henryk M. Jagodzinski, the Apostolic Nuncio, on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at the Apostolic Nunciature in Accra.