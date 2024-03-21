Ghana is set to secure more medals in the boxing competition after Joseph Commey and Mohammed Aryeetey both qualified for the finals of their various completions.

After Janet Acquah’s bronze medal in the minimum weight category on Wednesday, Aryeetey and Commey’s progress means Ghana will do one better in the men’s boxing.

Aryeetey was the first to qualify on Wednesday after winning his semi-final contest with Morocco’s Hamza Essaidi via a unanimous (5-0) decision.

All five judges scored in favour of the minimum weight boxer in the men’s 48k contest at the Boxing Arena in the Trust Sports Emporium, Bukom.

An hour later, Joseph Commey also dispatched Algerian Oussama Mordjane.

The lightweight boxer qualified with a majority (4-1) decision in the men’s 60kg event.

Later today, the following Ghanaian boxers will be involved in various semi-final contests:

Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey – Flyweight -51kg. Amadou Mohammed – Bantamweight -54Kg Samuel Takyi – Light Welterweight -63.5Kg Abubakar Kamoko – Cruiserweight -86Kg

Whatever happens tonight, Ghana are guaranteed seven medals (out of the 16 presented) by the end of the boxing competition.

Ramatu Quaye, Adelaide Djabartey, Sarah Apew, Abdul Walid Omar, Alfred Kotey, Henry Malm, Abdul Baki Adam & Jonathan Tetteh, and Daniel Plange are the boxers who could not make it to the medal zone.